Richard Edward Soar

February 11, 1969 - June 16, 2019



Richard Edward Soar, age 50, of Shirley, MA passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Emerson Hospital in Concord surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Concord on February 11, 1969, Richard was the son of Carol Helen (Laskowsky) Soar and Robert B. Soar Sr. Raised and educated in Maynard, Richard graduated from Assabet Valley Technical High School in 1988. Richard went on to work 16 years at the Shirley Water Department as water technician. In his time outside of work, Richard was an avid fly fisherman. He loved the outdoors. He also loved photography, formula one racing, and football. But his number one passion was spending time with his daughter Kaylin. Richard was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle.



Richard is survived by his children, Kaylin Hope Patterson-Soar of Ayer, Corey A. Patterson of Fitchburg, their mother, Karen M. Patterson, and his grandson, Maddoxx Donald Patterson of Fitchburg. He is also survived by his parents, Carol Helen (Laskowsky) Soar of Littleton, and Robert B. Soar Sr. and wife, Elizabeth Diane Soar of Hudson, as well as his siblings; sister, Julie A. Soar and husband, Daniel Bell of Smithfield RI, brother, Robert B. Soar Jr. and wife, Jean (Cole) Soar of Templeton, brother, Warren D. Soar of Poland, ME, sister-in-law, Nancy Soar of Lancaster, two nieces and two nephews. He is predeceased by his brother and best friend, Donald Bruce Soar.



Don't Just Fly, Soar!



At the request of Richard and his family, services will be private.



In lieu of flowers donations in Richard's memory may be made to:



Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc.



https://projecthealingwaters.org/donate/



This wonderful organization is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings.



Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary