Richard H. Peters
1932 - 2020
Devoted father, grandfather and friend

Richard H. Peters, 87, passed away on Tuesday July 14th at St. Vincent's Hospital. He was born on August 21,1932 in Fitchburg. He is the son of the late Earl and Doris (Bosworth) Peters. Mr. Peters wife of 51 years, Kathleen (Nass) Peters died in 2007.

He is survived by his children Donna (Peters) Prouty and her husband Glenn of Northborough, Scott Peters and his wife Susan of Leominster. Also his beloved grandchildren David Prouty, Garrett Prouty, Daniel Peters and Ashley Seuss, as well as his great grandchildren Emerson Peters and Leger Seuss. He also leaves behind his loving companion, Angela Keith of Methuen. He is predeceased by his brothers Edward Peters, Ronald Peters and a sister Irene Grommont. His many nieces and nephews will remember him with fond memories.

Mr. Peters was in the Battle of Inchon that established the 38th parallel between North and South Korea. He was a boat coxswain on an amphibious troop carrying landing craft. When he returned home, he was employed at Shephard's Express, where he worked his entire adult life until retirement.

He was an avid sports fan, loved to travel, enjoyed watching dolphins from his Fort Myers, Florida condo, playing poker and spending time with his family. He will be missed by all.

Services are at Evergreen Cemetery in Leominster, on July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dana Farber Cancer Institute. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Richard H. Peters

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
