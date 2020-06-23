Richard J. "Pit" Bourgeois
Vietnam War Veteran

gardner

Richard J. "Pit" Bourgeois, 75, of Gardner, died June 19, 2020, in Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, Gardner. He was born August 17, 1944, in Shediac, NB, Canada, son of the late Leonard and Maria Bourgeois. Mr. Bourgeois, worked as a foreman at Haartz, makers of vinyl auto tops, for thirty year. He was a member of St. Cecilia's Church, Leominster, and the Franco American War Veterans. He loved being outdoors and being in Maine. He enjoyed playing deck hockey, was an avid golfer, loved the Red Sox and was a very Proud Veteran of the Vietnam War. He served in the US Army from January 1965 through January 1968, in the 1st Infantry Division, as Combat Medic, attaining rank of SP5. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Medical Badge, Good Conduct Medal and Marksman Badge (Rifle).

Richard is survived by one son; Richard J. Bourgeois and his wife Letitia of Leominster, one daughter; Jodie Lynn Bourgeois and her husband Russell J. Wiswell of Ashburnham, four brothers; Alfred, Bernie, John-Paul, and Leonard, five sisters; Christine, Rosie, Bernadette, Margaret and Jessica, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Pit was predeceased by his wife Doreen G. (Poudrier) Bourgeois, who died April 11, 2020, one brother Mark and one sister Marie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 170 Mechanic Street, Leominster, MA. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc.,109 West St., Leominster, is directing arrangements. To leave a message of condolence visit: www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Richard J. "Pit" Bourgeois



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
