Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
250 Main Street, (Rte. 119)
Townsend, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
1 School Street
Townsend, MA
Richard J. Garibotto

Richard J. Garibotto Obituary
Richard J. Garibotto

longtime resident of Townsend

TOWNSEND - Richard J. Garibotto, 87, a longtime resident of Townsend and a retired science teacher at Burlington High School passed away April 29, 2019 after a lengthy illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford.

Calling hours are 4-7 PM Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 1, 2019
