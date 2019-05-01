|
|
Richard J. Garibotto
longtime resident of Townsend
TOWNSEND - Richard J. Garibotto, 87, a longtime resident of Townsend and a retired science teacher at Burlington High School passed away April 29, 2019 after a lengthy illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford.
Calling hours are 4-7 PM Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 1, 2019