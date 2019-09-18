|
|
of Lunenburg
Lunenburg
Richard J. "Harry" Harrigan, 74, of Lunenburg, died September 15, 2019, at home with his wife by his side. He was born March 30, 1945, in Leominster, MA. In his youth, at age 12, he worked for his Uncle John Carberry at Carberry's News. He was a graduate of Leominster High School. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Army, from 1967 - 1969, attaining rank of SP4. Harry worked in the Quality Control Dept. of Digital Equip. Corp. for 18 years. He later worked as a property manager for the construction industry. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0151 of Leominster for 50 years.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah M. (Anderson) Harrigan, of Lunenburg, a nephew; Brian Harrigan and his wife Kerrie and their children; Sean, Tim, and Kaylee Harrigan, all of Leominster, a niece; Mary McClure, and her children Kevin and Ally McClure of Bradenton, FL.
Harrigan
Mr. Harrigan's funeral will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday, September 20th, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donation's in his memory may be made to: UMass Memorial HealthAlliance Hospice, 60 Hospital Road, Leominster, MA 01453 or to Lunenburg Fire Rescue, 655 Mass Ave., Lunenburg, MA 01462.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 18, 2019