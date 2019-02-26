Richard J. Ricciuti

TOWNSEND - Richard J. Ricciuti, 61 years of age, of Townsend, passed away after a courageous battle with AML. He is survived by his son Antonio Ricciuti of Townsend, MA, his brother James Ricciuti and Wendy Bowers of Charlotte, NC., his sister Lisa and Mark Procopio of Cotuit, MA. his nephews Brian and Kaitlyn Ricciuti of Blufton, SC and Jordan and Erin Lajoie of Charlotte, NC.



Richard was born November 21, 1957 in Fitchburg, son of Salvatore and Bernadette (Poirier) Ricciuti. He was a graduate of the class of 1975 at Fitchburg High School. He graduated from Bridgewater State College and Fitchburg State College with degrees in Chemistry and Computer Science. He worked at General Electric and Digital Equipment Company, taught at Murdock High in Winchendon and at the Charter School in Worcester where he was an Educational Management Professional. Richard was a life member and former treasurer of the North Leominster Rod & Gun Club.



Richard's family would like to extend a thank you to the ICU nurses and doctors at UMass Medical Center- University Campus in Worcester.



RICCIUTI - A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 28th at 7 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 5-7 pm in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Townsend Ecumenical Outreach, 82 Bayberry Hill Rd., Townsend, MA 01474.