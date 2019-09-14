|
Richard L. Brown, 84, of Lancaster, formerly of Leominster, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Carol A. (Newton) Brown; daughter Lynne B. Vittorioso and her husband Sandro of Lancaster; son Peter C. Brown and his fiancee Sara of Leominster; six grandchildren Stephen Vittorioso and his wife Jenna, Matthew Vittorioso and his wife Jenna, Michael Vittorioso, Andrew Vittorioso, Emily Brown, and Newton "Andy" Brown II; and a great-grandson Ryan Vittorioso. Richard was predeceased by his son Newton Andrew Brown in 1995.
Richard was born in Hudson, N.H., son of Arthur and Mildred (Smith) Brown, and had lived in Leominster for more than 40 years, before moving to Lancaster 12 years ago. He graduated from the Boston Architectural Center and worked as a registered architect in this area for many years. He was a member of the Wilder Lodge of Masons in Leominster. He enjoyed playing poker with his friends in Lancaster, watching his grandchildren play sports, cheering on the New England Patriots, and consuming network news.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, at 11:30 a.m. in Hillside Cemetery, Sterling. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, is assisting the family with arrangements.www.richardsonfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation, 8 Pleasant St. South, Unit D, Natick, Mass., 01760 www.vanessatmarcottefoundation.org.
