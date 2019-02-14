Richard L. Perra

of Townsend, MA, formerly of Fitchburg, MA



TOWNSEND - Richard L. Perra 87 of Townsend, MA, formerly of Fitchburg, MA passed away Wednesday morning in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.



He was born February 2, 1932 in Fitchburg, MA son of Joseph and Leona (Richard) Perra. He lived most of his life in Fitchburg before moving to Townsend to live with his daughter Donna.



Richard worked as a leather cutter and stitcher for the former H. Margolin Co. in Fitchburg, MA over 40 years before his retirement several years ago. After retirement he was a very active member of the Townsend and Fitchburg Senior Center's where he was well known for organizing many cribbage tournaments. He enjoyed Big Band music and trips to Foxwoods with his companion, Erika. He attended St. Bernard Parish.



He is survived by his son Wayne F. Perra and wife Cathy of Manchester , N.H., two daughters Donna M. Croteau and husband Leo of Townsend, MA, and Debora A. Welch and husband Samuel of Fitchburg, MA, four grandchildren, Evan and wife Alicia, Glenn, Nathan, and Iain, and great- grandchildren, Sammie, Zoey, and Cameron along with several nephews and nieces and his companion Erika. He was predeceased by his wife Lora (Bourque) Perra in 2014.



PERRA - His funeral will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 with a Mass @ 9:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg, MA. Interment will take place later in the Spring of 2019 in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Friday evening from 5 until 7p.m. All friends and relatives are welcome.



The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario Director - Owner. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2019