Richard M. Tonks, 26, of Andover, formerly of Townsend, died unexpectedly Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Lawrence General Hospital, Lawrence. Rick was born in Fitchburg, June 11, 1993, a son of Philip J. Tonks and Shelly A. Miller and resided several years in Townsend before moving to Andover five years ago. He was a 2012 graduate of Nashoba Technical High School where his focus of study was Culinary Arts. He currently was working as a cook at Samuel's Restaurant in Andover. He was active in the Townsend Boy Scout program Troop # 81 and rose to the level of Eagle Scout. He was an accomplished artist and enjoyed playing the bass guitar. In addition to his father of Andover and his mother of Woburn, he leaves his brother, Cole Mance of Townsend; his sister Alexius Tonks of Townsend; his paternal grandfather, Richard Tonks of Andover; his uncles and aunts, David and Lauren Miller of Charlton, Glenn Tonks of Florida, Maxwell Tonks of Andover. Tracie Tonks Curcio of CT; his high school sweetheart, Morgan Miles of Andover; his stepmother, Stacy Mclaughlin of Townsend; his extended family Diane and Edwin Naylor, Jessica McLaughlin, Jacob and Angela Gates, Amanda Naylor and Caitlyn Naylor. He also leaves behind many cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Debra Tonks, Linda Tonks, Richard and Francine Miller and his uncle Christopher Tonks.



Calling hours will be held 4-7 PM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte 119) Townsend Center.



Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the funeral home. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: New House Wildlife Rescue - http://NewhouseWildlifeRescue.org/ or Massachusetts Organization for Addiction Recovery (MOAR) https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1443540







