Richard Moisan Sr.
1948 - 2020
Lunenburg

Richard Moisan, Sr. 72, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital.

He leaves his wife, Cheryl (LeBlanc) Moisan; one son, Richard Moisan Jr and his wife Tricia of Ashby; one daughter, Kimberly Mannone and her husband Dennis Jr ; two granddaughters, Kenzie Mannone and Macie Mannone all of Lunenburg; one brother Robert Moisan and his wife Joyce of Lunenburg and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by a brother Albert Moisan Jr.

He was born in Leominster, on March 8, 1948 and graduated from Lunenburg High School in 1966. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

Richard enjoyed cruise nights as he restored a 1964 Ford Falcon from the floor up and his Kubota tractor. His favorite things to do were spending time with his granddaughters, going to their sporting events and his annual vacation to Maine with them.

Richard's funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA.

Interment will follow in the North Cemetery, Holman Street, Lunenburg, MA.

Calling hours with social distancing and masks required will be held in the funeral home on Monday June 22, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
JUN
23
Funeral
10:00 AM
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
