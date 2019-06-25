of Fitchburg



Richard P. Bastien, 66, of Fitchburg, passed away with his family by his side on June 22, 2019 in Leominster Hospital.



Richard was born in Fitchburg on September 1, 1952, a son of Lorraine (Rousseau) Legere of Fitchburg and late Andre Bastien, who passed away in 2007. He graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1971. For over 40 years, Richard worked for Simonds Saw and Steel in payroll and bookkeeping and later managing the shop. He later worked for Munksjo and Crocker Burbank Paper Co. for several years and as a Second-Class Fireman, Boiler and Steam Engineer at Health Alliance Hospital.



Richard was a member of the Kingsmen Drum and Bugle Corp, where he played on the Cymbals; he also belonged to the Light Brigade in Revere, Legends in Everett, and in his youth, the Royal Knights. He was also a member of the South Fitchburg Social Club, where he enjoyed spending time with his many friends.



Along with his wife, Ann, whom he married in Las Vegas on April 5, 2005, he loved to travel and take day trips. Richard enjoyed golfing, gardening, and genealogy; he was very active in the Fitchburg Historical society as a historian and participating in shows.



Always keeping busy, Richard could be counted on to fix anything for anyone in need; he was a true handy man. He was very creative and made several lighthouses and birdhouses for family members. Richard loved spending time with his family, as well as his two beloved dogs, Rocky and Ashley.



Richard is survived by his loving wife Ann M. (Tusia) Bastien of Fitchburg; two children; Richard M. Bastien and wife Shelley of Gardner and Jennifer Bastien of Fitchburg; three grandchildren, Kaeleigh Reeves, Sean Bastien, and Sirena Contois; two siblings, Michael Bastien and wife Denise of Fitchburg and Kathleen Caron and her husband Michael "Moe" of Fitchburg; several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held from Brandon Funeral Home, Fitchburg on Thursday, June 27 with a Mass in St. Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg at 10 am. Burial will follow in Saint Bernards Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 26 from 6-8pm in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Fitchburg Historical Society, PO Box 953, Fitchburg, MA 01420 or to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090.







