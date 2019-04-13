Richard P. Buteau

LANCASTER - Richard P. Buteau, 72, died suddenly on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Clinton Hospital, after being stricken ill at home.



He leaves his wife of 53 years, Sylvia (Bernard) Buteau; their four daughters: Sherry L. Kersey and her husband, James, of Lunenburg, Kristine N. Anderson of Leominster, Joyce A. Buteau-Weigold, and her companion, David Korbel, of Lunenburg, and Jennifer M. Fitzgerald and her husband, Michael, of Lancaster; nine grandchildren: Shawn, Evan, Rachel, Samuel, Benjamin, Jeffery, Zachary, Jake and Sadie; four brothers: David J. Buteau of Concord, NH, Kenneth J. Buteau of Leominster, Gerald A. Buteau of Lancaster, and Dennis A. Buteau of Fitchburg; two sisters, Deborah J. Schweer of Toledo, OH, and Nancy L. Buteau of FL; many nieces, nephews, and their families. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara J. Schmidt, who died in 2003.



Rich was born in Whitefield, NH, and raised in Clinton, son of the late Napoleon A. and Katherine A. (Foster) Buteau. He attended local schools, and had been a resident of Lancaster for 53 years.



For many years before retirement, he worked as a Well Driller for A + W Well Drilling, North Smithfield, RI.



A true outdoors man, Rich was an avid hunter, skilled with both his bow and shotgun. He also enjoyed fishing, carpentry, working on cars, watching Gunsmoke and other Westerns, NASCAR races, the Red Sox, and Patriots, and was passionate about race car driving. The "Mayor of Shirley Road," could often be found relaxing in the driveway in his favorite lawn chair, an Old Milwaukee in one hand, and a friendly wave coming from the other, as he greeted passersby. Above all else, the greatest joy in Rich's life was his family; he immensely enjoyed spending time in the company of his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.



BUTEAU - Rich's funeral will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 809 Main St., Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.



