WestminsterRichard P. Drury, "Bubba", 78, passed away in his home on September 20, 2020 with his family by his side.He was born in Fitchburg on January 23, 1942, a son of the late Leon and Helen (Macdonald) Drury. A graduate of the Fitchburg High School Class of 1960, he played basketball, baseball, and ran track. Richard worked for Simmonds Saw and Steel retiring after forty-four years.He enjoyed athletics throughout his life and remained active as a basketball referee, baseball and softball coach, skier, golfer, and a #1 fan to both his children and grandchildren. Richard served as the President of IAABO Board 44 (basketball referees) for many years. After retirement he enjoyed working at Wachusett Mountain where he could be found at the bottom of the lift talking to guests and watching his grandsons. He had a way to always put a smile on everyone's face. He was an amazing coach for so many kids in Westminster having coached Babe Ruth and Girls Fast Pitch before jumping on board as pitching coach for the Polar Crush Team. He had a drive to educate those around him. He spent countless hours volunteering for alpine ski racing at Wachusett and Cannon Mountains and NEAAU swimming competitions. He was a member of the Napoleon Club in Gardner. He loved playing golf and even enjoyed losing to his beloved wife Dianne.There was rarely an athletic game he missed in person with his girls or his grandchildren. In those unique instances, he was on the phone showing his support inquiring "how did it go?". He was the master of all trades. The humble person behind all success. His kindness shined through everything he did. He was a member of Christ Church in Fitchburg.Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dianne (Lindblad) Drury; his three daughters, Kris Drury, Kim Hanlon, and Becky Hardin and fiancé Rod Canoy; grandchildren; Frankie, Brandon, and Luke Hanlon, Samantha, Emma, and Sky Hardin; siblings, William Drury and wife Kaky, Leon Drury and wife Eileen, and Janet Drury; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.DruryA Celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Westminster Softball and Baseball league, P.O. Box 555, Westminster, MA 01473.