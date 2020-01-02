Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Richard R. McNally

Leominster: Richard R. McNally, 83 of Leominster, MA passed away in Sterling Village on December 27, 2019. He was the beloved father of his sons Richard R. McNally Jr. and Steven C. McNally, daughter Michelle Morris and brother of Francis McNally. His services will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 in The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA. @ 11a.m. A calling hour will be held prior to his service from 10 until 11a.m. All are welcome to attend. Burial will be at a later date with full Military Honors. Visit our web site for more information. WWW.LCAFH.COM
Tha Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director –Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Jan. 2 to Jan. 31, 2020
