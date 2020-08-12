FitchburgRichard T Johnson, 58 passed away on Sunday August 9, 2020 with his family by his side after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Fitchburg, Ma April 15, 1962, the son of Ann(Thomas) Johnson.Richard is survived by his mother Ann of Westminster, his daughter Korianne Pitard and her partner Jerome, His longtime girlfriend Penny Perkins, His sisters Karen Johnson, Kim Christian and her husband John. His brothers Anthony Johnson and his wife Kerri and Duane Lohler.He also leaves behind two grandchildren Nova lee and Mya and his nephews Nick, Logan, Kyle, Cole and Connor.Rick was an avid hockey player, coach and enthusiast of the game he loved. Rick would often be seen at the hockey rink watching his daughter and nephews play cheering them on.JohnsonFuneral services and burial will be private. The Brandon Funeral Home is assisting the family.