Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. Hardy


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard W. Hardy Obituary
of Leominster LEOMINSTER Richard W. Hardy, 65 years old of Leominster, died Monday, March 25, 2019 in Health Alliance ~ Clinton Hospital.

Richard was born December 4, 1953, in Leominster ,the son of William O. "Red" Hardy and Elsie L. (Rugg) Hardy, and was a lifelong resident. He leaves his long time companion, Maureen F. O'Connor; his sister, Susan L. Leblanc and her husband Michael of Fitchburg; 2 nephews, Brian Leblanc and Arthur Leblanc and his niece, Amanda Leblanc.

Richard graduated from Leominster High School in 1973 and was a foreman in the maintenance department at the City of Fitchburg Waste Water Treatment Facility. He was a member of the Leominster Sportsman's Club and the Central Mass. Steam, Gas & Machinery Association. HARDY Richard's funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11 am in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the service form 10 ~ 11 am. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



View the online memorial for Richard W. Hardy
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now