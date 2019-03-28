|
|
of Leominster LEOMINSTER Richard W. Hardy, 65 years old of Leominster, died Monday, March 25, 2019 in Health Alliance ~ Clinton Hospital.
Richard was born December 4, 1953, in Leominster ,the son of William O. "Red" Hardy and Elsie L. (Rugg) Hardy, and was a lifelong resident. He leaves his long time companion, Maureen F. O'Connor; his sister, Susan L. Leblanc and her husband Michael of Fitchburg; 2 nephews, Brian Leblanc and Arthur Leblanc and his niece, Amanda Leblanc.
Richard graduated from Leominster High School in 1973 and was a foreman in the maintenance department at the City of Fitchburg Waste Water Treatment Facility. He was a member of the Leominster Sportsman's Club and the Central Mass. Steam, Gas & Machinery Association. HARDY Richard's funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11 am in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the service form 10 ~ 11 am. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019