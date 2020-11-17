61, Beloved Husband, Brother and Uncle
Lunenburg
Ricky N. Gagne, 61, died unexpectedly at UMass Medical Center in Worcester on Friday, November 13, 2020.
He was born in St. Albans, VT on November 1, 1959 a son of the late Dollar R. Gagne who died in 1989 and stepson of Lillian m. Gagne who died in 1987.
He leaves his wife of 37 years, Beth Gagne; his mother, Carole Martin of Townsend; a brother, Mark Gagne of Clinton; three sisters, Terry C. Eggleston of Townsend, Betty J Valliere and Kathy L. Akin, both of Phoenix, AZ; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Ricky is predeceased by two brothers, John Gagne of St. Johns, VT and Charles Gagne of Phoenix, AZ.
He was a graduate of Lunenburg High School. At age 11, Ricky was the first to be named National Amvets Mascot by the Post 29 Amvets. He was a member of the Amvets Color Guard and marched for many years.
Ricky loved his most recent job at Girouard Tool and had previously worked for Plastican in Leominster for 30 years.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, target shooting and mostly just hanging out with his dogs which he enjoyed and love year much.
At his request there will be no funeral services.
