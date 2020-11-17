1/1
Ricky N. Gagne
61, Beloved Husband, Brother and Uncle

Lunenburg

Ricky N. Gagne, 61, died unexpectedly at UMass Medical Center in Worcester on Friday, November 13, 2020.

He was born in St. Albans, VT on November 1, 1959 a son of the late Dollar R. Gagne who died in 1989 and stepson of Lillian m. Gagne who died in 1987.

He leaves his wife of 37 years, Beth Gagne; his mother, Carole Martin of Townsend; a brother, Mark Gagne of Clinton; three sisters, Terry C. Eggleston of Townsend, Betty J Valliere and Kathy L. Akin, both of Phoenix, AZ; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ricky is predeceased by two brothers, John Gagne of St. Johns, VT and Charles Gagne of Phoenix, AZ.

He was a graduate of Lunenburg High School. At age 11, Ricky was the first to be named National Amvets Mascot by the Post 29 Amvets. He was a member of the Amvets Color Guard and marched for many years.

Ricky loved his most recent job at Girouard Tool and had previously worked for Plastican in Leominster for 30 years.

He enjoyed snowmobiling, target shooting and mostly just hanging out with his dogs which he enjoyed and love year much.

At his request there will be no funeral services.

The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Ricky's care.

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net)

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and Marissa Jenness funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Ricky N Gagne


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
