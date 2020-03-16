Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Westminster
123 Main Street
Westminster, MA 01473
(978) 345-6778
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
10 Church Street
Westminster, MA
View Map

Rita A. (LeMieur) Lavoie


2020 - 2020
Rita A. (LeMieur) Lavoie Obituary
Loving Wife Mother and Grandmother

Westminster



Westminster-Rita A. (LeMieur) Lavoie, 77, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Alliance Health at Baldwinville, after an illness.

She leaves her husband Edgar J. Lavoie: two daughters, Catherine Bedard of Leominster and her husband David and Deborah Lavoie-Overbey of Pfafftown, NC and her husband Bill; four grandchildren; Matthew Bedard and Jennifer Bedard both of Leominster and Grace-Ashley Rosario and David Rosario both of Pfafftown, NC; one sister, Carol Weatherbee of King, NC and several nieces and nephews.

Rita was born in Gardner, on July 28, 1942 a daughter of the late Henry and Agnes (Johnson) LeMieur. She was a graduate of Gardner High School. Rita worked for Simplex and later in life for Shirley Catering in the office. She enjoyed horseback riding, photography and painting. Her compassion for others was unwavering.

Rita was a lifelong member of St. Edward the Confessor Church.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 10 Church Street, Westminster, MA

Burial will follow in the Whitmanville Cemetery, South Ashburnham Road, Westminster, MA

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made in her name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA is assisting Rita's family with her funeral arrangements.

For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors



View the online memorial for Rita A. (LeMieur) Lavoie
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 16, 2020
