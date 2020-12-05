FITCHBURG: Rita B. (Bergeron) Guillemette, 87, of Fitchburg, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Health Alliance – Leominster Hospital.
Her husband Arthur Guillemette died in 1978.
Mrs. Guillemette was born in Shawingan Falls, Quebec, Canada January 9, 1933, a daughter of Hormidas and Flora (LeClerc) Bergeron and moved to the United States in 1953.
For fifteen years Mrs. Guillemette worked at the Foster Grant Company in Leominster retiring in 1986. She later worked in the rectory at St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg and St. Mary's Church Rectory in Worcester.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Church and its Ladies of Ste. Anne. She was also a member of the American Friendship Club, St. Francis Church Club, enjoyed travelling and playing cards.
Mrs. Guillemette is survived by two daughters and sons in law, Diane and Steve Beaudoin of Leominster, Suzanne T. and Dennis LeBlanc of Lunenburg; her son and daughter in law, Gerard E. and Claire Guillemette of Greenville, NH; a sister, Gabriele E. Jourdain of Canada; her sister in law, Marielle Bergeron of Quebec, Canada. She also leaves eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
