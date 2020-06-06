of Leominster; 94
LEOMINSTER
Rita E. (Pinsonneault) Richard, 94, of Leominster, died Wednesday, June 3, at Life Care Center of Leominster.
Rita was born August 8, 1925 in Manchester, New Hampshire, daughter of the late Josephat and Irene Pinsonneault. She worked at Allen's Department Store for over 35 years before retiring. Rita enjoyed cooking, playing cards and most of all, her family.
Her husband, Eugene Richard, died in 1978. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Elaine Richard and siblings, Roland and wife Anita Pinsonneault; Monica DuBois and husband, Al; Pauline Bernard and husband, Don; Lionel Pinsonneault and wife, Rolande and sister in law, Peg Pinsonneault wife of surviving sibling Maurice Pinsonneault.
She leaves behind two daughters, Janet Williams and husband Lionel of Weeki Wachee, FL; Joyce Richard and husband Roger of Leominster; a son Lionel(Butch) Richard and wife, Lisa of Brevard, NC; (5) grandchildren, Paula Franciosi and husband, David; Greg Williams and wife, Deb; Erica Richard and boyfriend, Jason Gaudet; Sarah Sams and husband, John; and Ashley Richard; (11) great grandchildren, Alyssa, Brett, Bryan, Kailey, Joey, Dylan, Deanna, Luke, Caden, Madison and Benjamin; (2) great-great grandchildren, Scarlett and Aulliver. Many nieces and nephews.
Richard
Funeral services will be private with the assistance of Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 6, 2020.