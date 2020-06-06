Rita E. (Pinsonneault) Richard
1925 - 2020
of Leominster; 94

LEOMINSTER

Rita E. (Pinsonneault) Richard, 94, of Leominster, died Wednesday, June 3, at Life Care Center of Leominster.

Rita was born August 8, 1925 in Manchester, New Hampshire, daughter of the late Josephat and Irene Pinsonneault. She worked at Allen's Department Store for over 35 years before retiring. Rita enjoyed cooking, playing cards and most of all, her family.

Her husband, Eugene Richard, died in 1978. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Elaine Richard and siblings, Roland and wife Anita Pinsonneault; Monica DuBois and husband, Al; Pauline Bernard and husband, Don; Lionel Pinsonneault and wife, Rolande and sister in law, Peg Pinsonneault wife of surviving sibling Maurice Pinsonneault.

She leaves behind two daughters, Janet Williams and husband Lionel of Weeki Wachee, FL; Joyce Richard and husband Roger of Leominster; a son Lionel(Butch) Richard and wife, Lisa of Brevard, NC; (5) grandchildren, Paula Franciosi and husband, David; Greg Williams and wife, Deb; Erica Richard and boyfriend, Jason Gaudet; Sarah Sams and husband, John; and Ashley Richard; (11) great grandchildren, Alyssa, Brett, Bryan, Kailey, Joey, Dylan, Deanna, Luke, Caden, Madison and Benjamin; (2) great-great grandchildren, Scarlett and Aulliver. Many nieces and nephews.

Richard

Funeral services will be private with the assistance of Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
14 Walker St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-8420
June 5, 2020
It was both an honor and a joy to know and love you my Rita. You will forever have a place in my heart ♥ ♥
JoAnne Vautour
Friend
June 5, 2020
My beautiful Rita is was both and honor and joy to have gotten to spend time with you. I will always carry you in my hearts.
Allyssa Carlberg
Friend
