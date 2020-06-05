94, Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother
Fitchburg
Rita H. (Bond) LeBlanc, 94, passed away June 3, 2020 at Sterling Village.
She was the wife of the late Gerard J. LeBlanc who died March 27, 1989.
Rita leaves two sons and one daughter, Gerald Belliveau of FL, Gary LeBlanc and his wife Pauline of Fitchburg and Carol Butler of Sterling; four grandchildren, Tammy Sontag and her husband Aaron of Townsend, Sherry Thrasher and her husband Rob of Hubbardston, Ryan Butler and his wife Rebecca of Sterling and Justin Butler and his wife Megan of Princeton; seven great-grandchildren, Caitlin Sontag, Christopher Sontag, Madelyn Thrasher, Isabelle Butler, Graham Butler, Rachel Butler and Michael Butler.
She was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters.
Rita was born in Fitchburg on April 5, 1926 a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Conlon) Bond. She was a lifelong resident of Fitchburg until she moved to Sterling Village in March of 2019. She worked for many years at the Fitchburg Woolen Mills. She also worked at Mohawk Wire and Cable in Leominster and Foster Grant in Leominster. She went to Henri's Hairdressing school later in life. She loved to line dance, travel and was an avid reader.
At Rita's request funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish please make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Mrs. LeBlanc's funeral arrangements.
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 5, 2020.