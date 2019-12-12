|
Rita H. (Doucette) Pizzuti, 78, of Leominster, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, December 5.
Rita was born July 10, 1941, in Fitchburg, daughter of the late Theodore and Evelyn (Richard) Doucette. Rita was predeceased by her husband, John David Pizzuti in 1978. She worked for Victory Supermarket as a bookkeeper before her retirement.
Always willing to lend an ear, Rita's overwhelming compassion and great sense of humor will certainly be missed. She took great joy in helping to care for her grandchildren. An avid reader, she loved a cozy book on the couch and spending time with family.
She leaves her devoted daughter, Jackie Waugh, her husband, Jim, their children, Gavin Waugh and Alexa Pizzuti and Alexa's daughter, Serafina Pizzuti; her son, Richard Pizzuti, his wife, Ashley, and their daughter, Evelyn; several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements.
