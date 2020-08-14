fitchburgRita Ida (Rochette) Dupuis, 89 of Fitchburg died Thursday morning, August 13, 2020 in Health Alliance Hospital, Leominster. Rita was born January 18, 1931 in Fitchburg daughter of Albert and Yvonne (Cote) Rochette. She was a lifelong member of St Francis of Assisi Church in Fitchburg where she had been active with the CYC. Rita attended St Francis School. Many years ago she had worked for Cluett-Peabody Co and worked in the family business's, T and R Greenhouse and Tiny's Christmas Trees. Rita loved doing crossword puzzles and 3 dimensional puzzles.She was predeceased by her husband Albert Dupuis who died in 1981. She leaves her sons Michael V. and Ricky R. Dupuis both of Fitchburg, her daughter in laws Susan and Christine, 1 brother Roland Rochette and his wife Jeanne of Leominster, 4 sisters; Bernadette Leger, Pauline Berube, Claire Rochette and Jeanette Racine all of Fitchburg, her grandchildren; Nicole Dupuis, Joseph Sandberg and Ashley Sandberg, her great grandchildren Arial and Elijah Sandberg, 1 aunt Theresa Cote of Fitchburg and her close friend Monsignor Collette, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughters Linda Sandberg and Maryann Dupuis, her brothers; Robert, Edgar and Maurice Rochette, her sisters; Cecile Barrette and Theresa Rochette her grandson Tyler Dupuis and her granddaughter Amy Sandberg.The family would like to thank the Nursing staff of Leominster Hospital and her care givers, Dianne, Kathleen, Terrie, Jeanne and Ashley. They would also like to thank Dr. Susan Young for her loving care.In lieu of flowers donations in Rita's memory may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 63 Sheridan St Fitchburg Ma.A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10am in St. Francis Church, 63 Sheridan St. Fitchburg, burial will follow in St. Bernards Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2 until 5pm in St. Francis Church.