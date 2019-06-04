of Leominster; 94 LEOMINSTER Rita M. (Balducci) Casagrande, 94 years old, of Leominster, died Friday, May 31, 2019 in her home after an illness. She is survived by her 2 daughters Marian Priddy and her husband Skip of Leominster and Linda M. Casagrande of Leominster; son James J. Casagrande of Leominster; sister Anna Schreoder and her husband George of Leominster; 2 brothers Giulio Balducci of Fitchburg and Domenic Balducci and his wife Lorraine of Quaker Hill, CT; 3 grandchildren Cassandra Hall and her husband Robert, Alex Casagrande and Erik Priddy and his wife Kim; and a great granddaughter Abby Casagrande. She was predeceased by her husband Aldo G. Casagrande in 2004 and her brothers Anthony Balducci and Joseph Balducci.



Rita was born May 11, 1925, in Fitchburg, daughter of the late Giovanni and Colinda (Carnaveletti) Balducci and had lived in Leominster for the past 64 years. She had been a hairdresser at the former Anthony's Cioffeurs for 20 years. Rita was a member of St. Anna Parish, the St. Anna's Society, the Leominster Senior Center, and knitting club at the Senior Center. Rita enjoyed spending time with her family and especially Monday nights for coffee and dessert. The family would like to thank Rita's caregivers Lorraine and Danielle for their excellent care of their mother. Casagrande Rita's funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster with a mass at 11 am in St. Anna Parish, 194 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 5th from 5-7 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to http://support.pancan.org/site/TR?fr_id=1840&pg=team&team_id=20962. Team name: Purple Tigers, Team Captain: Emily Abad. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net







