FITCHBURG
Rita M. (Goguen) Jacques, of Fitchburg, died Monday May 18, 2020 after a long illness. She was born December 16,1926 in Cocagne NB, Canada, the youngest of 7 children born to Alphonse and Ida Goguen. At the age of 18, Rita moved to the US and settled in Fitchburg.
She worked at various jobs including seamstress, and factory worker. In 1947 while working for Independent Lock Company, she met Alfred Jacques. They were married in 1948 and were married for 71 years.
In 1961 they moved to Union, NJ. While living in NJ, Rita worked for the William Kratt Company tuning reeds for pitch pipes and harmonicas.
In 1971 Rita moved back to Fitchburg where she worked for the Renault Company as an assembler.
Rita is survived by her husband Alfred, her daughter Carol Carl, her son Mark Jacques and his wife Carmen, 4 grandchildren: Jacque Carl and his wife Rissa, Benjamin Carl and his wife Lauren, Bryan Jacques and his wife Emily, and Elaina Allen and her husband Chad. She has 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Her daughter, Patricia Jacques of Fitchburg died in 2000.
Rita and Fred enjoyed traveling, dancing and spending time with their many friends and family members. They were members of the American Friendship Club.
Rita was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Fitchburg, MA.
No calling hours are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a time to be determined. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fitchburg.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave online condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 20, 2020.