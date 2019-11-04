Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
49 Woodland Street
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Langelier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. (Richard) Langelier


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita M. (Richard) Langelier Obituary
of Ashburnham,

formerly of Fitchburg

ASHBURNHAM

Rita M. (Richard) Langelier, 96, of Ashburnham, formerly of Fitchburg died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Gardner with her family at her side. Her husband, Hector J. Langelier, Jr., died in 1988. Mrs. Langelier was born in Fitchburg, September 15, 1923 a daughter of Vius and Sarah (Bourque) Richard and resided many years in Fitchburg before moving to Ashburnham twenty years ago. She attended St. Joseph's School in Fitchburg. Mrs. Langelier had worked as a stitcher and seamstress at Lamothe's Doll Clothing Company, Union Doll Clothing Company both in Fitchburg and R & M Clothing Company in Leominster. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards and had made several trips to the casinos in Las Vegas as well as the more local casinos. She had enjoyed skiing and speed skating and was accomplished at cake decorating.

She was a member of St. Joseph's Church as well as its Ladies of Ste. Anne, Our Lady of Fatima and the Children of Mary. She was also an active member of the Ashburnham Seniors. She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Lucy Langelier with whom she resided in Ashburnham; her daughter and son-in-law, Judy A. and William Swenson of Clearwater, FL; a sister, Doris Rimkus of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Nicholas Langelier, Elizabeth Richardson, Jason Allen and two great-grandchildren, Antonio Allen and Stefano Allen. She was the sister of the late Gerard Richard, Louise Cormier, Juliette Cournoyer and Loretta Murray all of Fitchburg.

Langelier

A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 AM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are 4-7 PM Tuesday at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. Please see their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an online condolence.



View the online memorial for Rita M. (Richard) Langelier
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -