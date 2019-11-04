|
|
of Ashburnham,
formerly of Fitchburg
ASHBURNHAM
Rita M. (Richard) Langelier, 96, of Ashburnham, formerly of Fitchburg died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Gardner with her family at her side. Her husband, Hector J. Langelier, Jr., died in 1988. Mrs. Langelier was born in Fitchburg, September 15, 1923 a daughter of Vius and Sarah (Bourque) Richard and resided many years in Fitchburg before moving to Ashburnham twenty years ago. She attended St. Joseph's School in Fitchburg. Mrs. Langelier had worked as a stitcher and seamstress at Lamothe's Doll Clothing Company, Union Doll Clothing Company both in Fitchburg and R & M Clothing Company in Leominster. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards and had made several trips to the casinos in Las Vegas as well as the more local casinos. She had enjoyed skiing and speed skating and was accomplished at cake decorating.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Church as well as its Ladies of Ste. Anne, Our Lady of Fatima and the Children of Mary. She was also an active member of the Ashburnham Seniors. She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Lucy Langelier with whom she resided in Ashburnham; her daughter and son-in-law, Judy A. and William Swenson of Clearwater, FL; a sister, Doris Rimkus of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Nicholas Langelier, Elizabeth Richardson, Jason Allen and two great-grandchildren, Antonio Allen and Stefano Allen. She was the sister of the late Gerard Richard, Louise Cormier, Juliette Cournoyer and Loretta Murray all of Fitchburg.
Langelier
A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 AM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are 4-7 PM Tuesday at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. Please see their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an online condolence.
View the online memorial for Rita M. (Richard) Langelier
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 4, 2019