Loving Wife, Mother and Memere
Lancaster
Rita Dumont, age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Dodge Park Rest Home in Worcester, MA. Rita was born July 2, 1925, the first of 4 children to the late Albert F. and Emma Cossette. Rita was predeceased by her loving husband Louis A. Dumont in 2011. They celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Rita and Louis enjoyed spending time with their 11 grandchildren: Kevin, Keith and Ryan; Amy & Christopher; Michel, Robin, Mathew & Melissa; Michael & Meghan.
Left to cherish her memory are her 4 daughters and 1 son; Diane & Robert Bates of Lancaster MA, Jane & Steven DesJardins of Fitchburg, MA; Joyce & Mathew Cocuzza of Winchendon, MA; Debra Dumont of Florida; Michael & Teresa Dumont of Ashburnham, MA. Rita always said, lovingly, the sun rises and sets on her son Michael. Rita also leaves 2 step grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 7 step great grandchildren. Also she leaves many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Barbara Cossette.
Rita was predeceased by her beloved granddaughter, Meghan Dumont Bray. She was also predeceased by sisters, Doris (Dot) Blanchette and husband Chester; Cecile (Sis) Maxfield and husband Edgar (Maxie); and brother Albert Cossette.
Rita was a loving wife, mother and Memere. Her children were her joy and she cherished many and all good times spent with them, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rita's strong faith was evident by all her children and all who knew her. Rita was a kindred spirit. She loved to dance, which is why Louis took dance lessons. Something Louis and Rita enjoyed throughout their lives together. They both enjoyed walking, biking, cards and time spent along the Cape Cod Canal, winters in Florida and summers at their home in Lancaster. Rita loved golf, bowling, swimming, reading, Bingo as well as whist, cribbage, scrabble and yard sales. She was a member of the Leominster Senior Center.
In her younger years she worked at N.E. Telephone Co., Cluettes and Elana Dress. Rita was a member of the St. Jeans Drill Team. Rita was a life-long communicant of St. Cecilia's church where Louis and Rita were married. Rita was a member of the 1944 class of Leominster High School. Rita and Louis enjoyed travel to Bermuda, Puerto Rico, Manitoba Canada and throughout much of Florida. Rita also enjoyed many excursions with her two sisters, Sis and Dot. Rita often said she had a wonderful and full life. We already miss you Mom. Rest in the Peace of the Lord.
A special thank you to Dodge Park Rest Home in Worcester where Rita resided for almost 10 years. Thank you to Patty, Renee, Merlin and all of the wonderful staff for such kind, compassionate and loving care given to our Mom. We are truly grateful.
Rita will be interred in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements will be directed by Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA. To send on-line condolences please visit: https://www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rita's memory to St Cecilia Restoration Fund., 170 Mechanic St., Leominster, MA.
