Rita V. (Pirro) Smith

of Fitchburg; 74



FITCHBURG - Rita V. (Pirro) Smith, 74, passed away peacefully in the Fitchburg Healthcare, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Leominster, a daughter of the late Anthony and Virginia (Cuthbert) Pirro.



She is survived by her former husband Ronald G. Thomas Sr; children, Ronald G. Thomas Jr. and Wife Sonya, Richard A. Thomas, Cynthia M. Leger and husband Thomas, and Julie Lyn Smith; grandchildren, Dylan Thomas Landry, Vanessa and Husband Ryan, Felicia Smith and her partner Floyd, Patience Hurley and husband Benjamin, Valerie Leger and her partner Billy and Veronica Leger, three beautiful great-granddaughters, Madilyn, Emma and Isabelle. She is also survived by her brother, Anthony R. Pirro and his wife Diana, and a brother-in-law, Albert Beaudet.



Rita was predeceased by her husband Roger E. Smith and her two sisters, Roberta Beaudet and Linda Cormier.



Rita (Moo Moo) was a free and independent spirit with a very strong personality which led her in many different directions throughout her life. She lived life to the fullest, never passing up the opportunity to have a good time, which she shared with not only all of her friends and family but especially with her husband and best friend Roger, for almost 45 years. She spent many nights out on the town dancing and enjoying watching him play his bass and singing in bands at local clubs and venues. She told us often that the day she met him it was "Love at First Sight" and that "She was bound to marry him." They lived and loved a loud & passionate life together and although it was not perfect, they were perfect for each other.



She worked for many years in the Restaurant & Bar industry. Was a Server at The Former Beef and Beer Restaurant and The Singapore Lounge. Later she was a Cook at Victory Market Kitchen then Chef at Cushing and Lawrence Academy. She also tended bar at the former Captains Lounge on Whalom Lakefront, The Paddock Lounge and The Eastwood Club.



Hobbies that she enjoyed were playing softball for the women's softball team at The Former Billy Club in Fitchburg as well as playing darts and serving as the secretary for The Montachusett Dart Association. She was never afraid to try something new. She had her motorcycle license which she would always renew even though she hadn't owned or operated one in years. Rita even learned to scuba dive, just for fun and to say she did it. She also had a passion for reading and loved a good mystery. Rita also loved to knit and crotchet. She was a lover of animals and could usually be found with more than one of her many pets by her side. Most of all she loved to be surrounded by her family, which thankfully she was at the time of her passing.



Rita's contagious and hearty laugh, her infectious smile, her fun-loving personality, and her strong opinions will be sadly missed by everyone that she came into contact with throughout her full and adventurous life.



SMITH - Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Sunday, March 10 from 3-5pm.



Burial will be private at the family's request. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary