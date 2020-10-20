LeominsterRobert A. Saudelli of Leominster, MA passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 77 in his home.He is survived by his two nieces, Rhonda Lemoine and her husband Aime, and Robin Kowesky and her husband Rick; his two nephews, Randy Saudelli and his wife Cathy, and Ricardo Saudelli; his two niece in- laws, Jennifer Saudelli and Suzanne Saudelli; eight great nieces and nephews, four great-great nieces and nephews, several cherished cousins, and life-long family member Rita (Saudelli) Kinsella and her husband Mike. He was predeceased by his father Aldo Saudelli, mother Mary (Patrinelli) Saudelli, brother Ronald A. Saudelli, nephew Ronald J. Saudelli, and great nephew Anthony R. Lemoine.Bob was a lifelong resident of Leominster, graduating from Leominster High School in 1960 where he played baseball. He was a teacher for many years at Turkey Hill Elementary and Middle School in Lunenburg, as a well as a member of the pastoral staff for St. Anna's Church in Leominster. A member of the Leominster Historical Society, Uncle Bob was a nature enthusiast and an avid reader. In 2016, he won the LATV Hall of Fame Award termed the Neighborhood Snapshot. He was a devout Catholic and dedicated his life to the Catholic Church, always offering a helping hand, donating to numerous charities, and volunteering in the community. Uncle Bob, one of the kindest and gentlest individuals, always had a corny joke to tell that put a smile on your face. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.SaudelliA funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 24 at 11:00 am in St. Anna's Parish, 194 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will be private.The Brandon Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.