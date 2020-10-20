1/1
Robert A. Saudelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leominster

Robert A. Saudelli of Leominster, MA passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 77 in his home.

He is survived by his two nieces, Rhonda Lemoine and her husband Aime, and Robin Kowesky and her husband Rick; his two nephews, Randy Saudelli and his wife Cathy, and Ricardo Saudelli; his two niece in- laws, Jennifer Saudelli and Suzanne Saudelli; eight great nieces and nephews, four great-great nieces and nephews, several cherished cousins, and life-long family member Rita (Saudelli) Kinsella and her husband Mike. He was predeceased by his father Aldo Saudelli, mother Mary (Patrinelli) Saudelli, brother Ronald A. Saudelli, nephew Ronald J. Saudelli, and great nephew Anthony R. Lemoine.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Leominster, graduating from Leominster High School in 1960 where he played baseball. He was a teacher for many years at Turkey Hill Elementary and Middle School in Lunenburg, as a well as a member of the pastoral staff for St. Anna's Church in Leominster. A member of the Leominster Historical Society, Uncle Bob was a nature enthusiast and an avid reader. In 2016, he won the LATV Hall of Fame Award termed the Neighborhood Snapshot. He was a devout Catholic and dedicated his life to the Catholic Church, always offering a helping hand, donating to numerous charities, and volunteering in the community. Uncle Bob, one of the kindest and gentlest individuals, always had a corny joke to tell that put a smile on your face. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Saudelli

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 24 at 11:00 am in St. Anna's Parish, 194 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will be private.

The Brandon Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



View the online memorial for Robert A. Saudelli


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved