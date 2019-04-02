of Gardner GARDNER Robert Arnold Trick, 79, of Gardner, died Thursday, March 28, after an illness.



Robert was born November 20, 1939, in Fitchburg, son of the late Robert S. and Celia M. (Bowers) Trick. He served in the United States Navy and Massachusetts National Guard. Robert was an energy production supervisor for Fitchburg Gas & Electric Company/Unitil for many years before retiring.



Robert always put family first. In his later years, he enjoyed walking two or three miles daily around Gardner. During these walks, he could often be seen engaged in litter collection, out of a sense of civic duty.



Steam trains, both real and models, were his passion. Robert also loved being part of the pit crew at New England Dragway for his son (motorcycle) and grandchildren (junior dragsters).



He leaves his wife of 54 years, Patricia D. (Nurmi) Trick; one son, Peter Trick and his wife Katherine (Dustin) of Winchendon; one daughter, Julie Munsterman of Leominster; three grandchildren, James C. Munsterman Jr. of Fitchburg, Abigail and Margaret Trick, both of Winchendon; two sisters, Lori Niklason of Arlington, WA, and Joyce Dexter of TX; numerous nieces and nephews. TRICK Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1-3pm at Mack Family Funeral Homes, Lamoureux-Smith & Poliks Chapel, 105 Central St., Gardner.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .



To send an online condolence, please visit mackfamilyfh.com.







