AtholRobert B. "Red" Hunter, Jr., 85, of Athol, died peacefully, Monday, October 26, 2020, in his residence after a battle with reoccurring Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma with his family by his side.Born in Gardner on May 14, 1935, he was the son of the late Robert and Kathryn (Gavey) Hunter. He graduated from Gardner High School with the Class of 1954. Red was a United States Marine Corps Veteran serving from 1957 to 1959, where he enlisted along with his brother Richard. He was a paving foreman and carpenter employed by P.J. Keating Company of Lunenburg for 35-years until his retirement in 1995.Red was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church of Athol. He was a member of the Polish American Citizens Club, Elks Lodge, and Marine Corps League, all of Gardner.Red was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and was a season ticket holder for several years. He enjoyed going skiing—working as a ski instructor for several years, playing and watching baseball. He loved his corvette. He loved to travel especially wintering in Daytona Beach, FL and summering on the Cape. Red was a hardworking and all-around tradesman who loved to help others.Robert is survived by his wife of 46-years, Shirley A. (Buja) Hunter of Athol; three sons, Randy Hunter of Athol, James Hunter of Reston, VA, and Jason Hunter of Riverside, CA; a daughter Tammy Marshall and her husband Christopher of Royalston; five grandsons, Andrew, Camden, Caleb, Nolan, and Logan; a brother, Richard Hunter and his wife Sherry of Sebastian, FL; a sister Elaine McKay and her husband Donald of Hubbardston; brothers-in-law, David Buja and his wife Louise, Phillip Buja and his companion Betsy; sisters-in-law Phyllis Cole, and Joanne Jerome and her husband Jim; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and two good friends, Bob Lanoue and Jerry Boudreau.He was predeceased by a sister and her husband, Kathleen and Arthur Hines.Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 101 Main Street, Athol, MA 01331, or to North Quabbin Animal Shelter, 450 Thrower Rd, Athol, MA 01331. Please reference in memory of Robert B. Hunter.Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner, MA 01440, is handling the arrangements.