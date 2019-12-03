Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Monoosnock Country Club
40 Monoosnock Ave
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hurley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Hurley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Hurley Obituary
Robert C. Hurley of Fitchburg

FITCHBURG - Robert C. Hurley, 53, passed away on Monday, November 25 at Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 6 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, MA.

Burial will follow at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Fitchburg.

In lieu of calling hours, family and friends are invited to celebrate Robert's life December 7th from

7-10 pm at Monoosnock Country Club, 40 Monoosnock Ave., Leominster, MA.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -