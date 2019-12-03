|
|
Robert C. Hurley of Fitchburg
FITCHBURG - Robert C. Hurley, 53, passed away on Monday, November 25 at Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 6 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, MA.
Burial will follow at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Fitchburg.
In lieu of calling hours, family and friends are invited to celebrate Robert's life December 7th from
7-10 pm at Monoosnock Country Club, 40 Monoosnock Ave., Leominster, MA.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019