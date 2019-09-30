|
|
of Leominster
LEOMINSTER
Robert D. Doran, 87, passed away of natural causes, on May 17, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, with his wife, Lorraine and daughters, Audrey and Mary at his side.
Bob was born and raised in Clinton on October 6, 1931 to the late Michael Doran, Jr. and Irene (Ladeau) Doran.
He served in Germany during the Korean War and returned to his prior employment at Surprenant Wire and Cable until his retirement. While working at his full-time job, he and John Liddy took a course in wall papering and applied this skill part time. Later, after retiring, he pursued his interests in photography and many forms of art: landscape painting on canvas, figures on his retaining wall, garage door, paintings on wood and placed outdoors. Holidays brought out paintings on wood in the form of choir boys, Santa Claus, Turkeys, Halloween, etc. He could make rocks come alive with his painted characters. Landscaping became another talent which showed up in the many changes he would make from time to time.
During his teens, he and a group of fellow Clintonians would travel by bus or car to Leominster on Thursday nights and it was on one of these nights the he met his future wife, Lorry.
Bob leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Lorraine A. (Tocci) Doran, daughters, Audrey M. Jones and Mary A. Doran-Mello and son-in-law, Paul Mello all of Leominster. Grandchildren: Gabriel Jones of Ashburnham, Arin Mello of Scottsdale, AZ., Andrew Mello of Lancaster and Kayla McCabe and husband Kevin of Medford. His sisters-in-law Barbara Doran and Jacqueline Hager. Godchild, Mary Ellen Johnson. Nieces, nephew and many cousins.
Bob and Lorry enjoyed traveling overseas to Ireland, England, Germany, France and Italy, as well as attending Broadway shows in New York, Boston and local shows at Stratford and the Mount and Saturday night card games.
Friday night football was one of his favorite places to be when he with Al Guilmette, Mark Kennedy and others, sat in the very same seats each week at Doyle Field.
The Patriots games were an important time because they were watched at his home by his two very close friends, Al and son-in-law, Paul. Their outbursts were loud and clear when there was a win in the making.
Bob loved telling amazing stories that captured the attention of family and friends. His grandchildren's activities made him the happiest, playing sports, dance recitals and taking them fishing. Trips along interstate190 when dinosaurs were the big craze back then; they would get a thrill out of looking at the stone foundations that formed make believe dinosaurs along the roadsides.
Bob was a long-time communicant of the Holy Family of Nazareth Church.
He was pre-deceased by his brother, Richard. His sister/brother-in-law, Germaine and Herman (Scratch) DePasquale. Many aunts, one, who was Sister Mary Adelaide of the Presentation Sisters; Barbara Ladeau. Many uncles, cousins and friends. Last of all, the loss of his favorite sidekicks, Akitas, Saki and Sambucca.
According to his wishes; he was cremated and will be buried at a later date. His funeral Mass will be held on October 5, 2019 at 11 am, in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union Street, Leominster. In lieu of flowers, Bob's wish is that you donate in his name to the Leominster High School Athletic Association, 122 Granite Street, Leominster. The money will help fund the Athletic field which is behind the Leominster High School. Following the Mass, a brunch will be served at Slate Bar & Grille, formally the old Luxury Box, at 899 Central Street, Leominster.
The Silas F. Richardson & Son, Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 30, 2019