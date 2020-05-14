LEOMINSTER - Robert Donald Macdonald, 93 years old, of Leominster, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Leominster. He is survived by his children Dr. Kenneth and Connie Macdonald of Leland, NC; Alan and Ardith Macdonald of Leominster; David Macdonald of Fitchburg; Janice and Raymond Brooks of Leominster and Robert G. Macdonald of Lancaster. Grandchildren: Wiles Chiasson of Poughkeepsie, NY; Megan and Michael Davitt of Newburyport; Ross and Alicia Macdonald of Hubbardston and Jason Macdonald and Emma Palazzo of Leominster. Greatgrandchildren: Kaden Chiasson, Alexandra Chiasson, Elsie Macdonald, Sophia Macdonald and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Beverly M. (Wiles) Macdonald in 2011, his daughter Donna Lee Macdonald in 1988 and his siblings Roderick Macdonald, Rachel Hamel, Helen Drury and Barbara Hope.
Bob was born in Leominster October 5, 1926, son of Donald R. and Violetta A. (Newton) Macdonald. Violetta died when he was seven years old and he was lovingly raised by his stepmother Minnie (Gelo) Macdonald. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1944 and was a veteran of World War II serving in the Navy Armed Guard with a Navy gun crew on the Liberty ship SS Dauray in the North Atlantic making several trips to Europe and then serving in the Pacific on the DE, USS Spangler 696 and the DE, USS Brister 325. Following the service, he attended the Leyton School of Dental Technology in Boston in 1947 and worked for group practices and commercial dental labs before opening his own business, Macdonald Dental Lab. After taking courses at Fitchburg State College he received a vocational teaching certificate and developed the Dental Laboratory Technician Program at Monty Tech.
An avid golfer he was a member of the former Grandview Country Club, Holden Country Club, and Gardner Country Club and played in several leagues and was also an avid skier. Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leominster having been baptized on June 23, 1944 and held many elected positions over the years and presently served as an Elder. His witness shined brightly and his love and trust in the Lord was a steady guide throughout his long life. He and Bev enjoyed a wonderful life and their joy is now complete in heaven.
Due to COVID restrictions the funeral service is private but there will be a live feed on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Please join us in remembering him at https://tinyurl.com/fbc-stream51520. Burial will be held at 12:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Leominster. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 23 West Street, Leominster, MA 01453. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be a celebration of Bob's life at a later date.
View the online memorial for Robert D. Macdonald, 93
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 14, 2020.