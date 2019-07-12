of Townsend; 75



Robert E. Aspell, 75, of Townsend, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his wife and sons.



Bob was born in Boston, November 7, 1943, the son of Robert E. and Mary (Bowen) Aspell and has resided in Townsend for forty six years. He enjoyed spending many summers at his home with his family in Falmouth. We will all miss his quiet strength, kind heart and his ever present sense of humor. Whether it was changing diapers, babysitting or swimming at the beach, Bob loved spending time with his granddaughters.



He leaves his wife of fifty years, Linda R. (Reynolds) Aspell; three sons, Brian E. Aspell and his wife, Elizabeth, of Belmont, Daniel R. Aspell and his wife, Anne, of West Newton, Noel J. Aspell of Leominster; a sister, Sr. Mary Joseph of Jamaica Plain; four grandchildren, Mairead, Aspell, Reilly Aspell, Molly Aspell and Maeve Aspell.



Bob was a graduate of Catholic Memorial High School and Boston College. He held various management positions at Digital Equipment Corporation and Wang Laboratories and retired in 2005 as Vice President of Financial Systems at Raytheon Corporation.



He served as a volunteer at Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) as well as the Falmouth Road Race and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Deaconess Nashoba Hospital in Ayer and the Townsend Cooperative Playschool.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Poor Clares Monastery, 920 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.



Calling hours are 4-7 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on-line condolence.



