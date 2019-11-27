|
of Fitchburg
FITCHBURG
Robert E. Babeau, 79, of Fitchburg, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at University of Massachusetts - Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Babeau was born in Fitchburg, May 10, 1940, a son of the late Ernest T. and Lucille (Allen) Babeau and was a lifelong Fitchburg resident.
He was a graduate of St. Joseph School and Notre Dame High School both in Fitchburg, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and Brown University in
Providence.
For over 30 years Mr. Babeau worked as an accountant at IC Credit Union in Fitchburg, retiring in 2004.
An accomplished musician, Mr. Babeau served as the church organist at St. Anthony's Church and St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg. He enjoyed working in his flower garden and ran daily at the Montachusett YMCA. He enjoyed his weekly visits to Slattery's Restaurant and was always known to be a gentleman in every way.
He leaves his brother and sister-in-law, Philip W. and Paula Babeau of Fitchburg; his niece, Lori Stone and her husband, Gary of Fitchburg; his nephew, David R. Babeau of Leominster; his grandnieces and grandnephews, Samuel Babeau, Monique Babeau, Abigail Stone, Emma Stone and Drew Stone. He also leaves his longtime friend, William Pesonen.
He was predeceased by his stepmother, Eugenie (Leger) Allen Babeau and his nephews, Mark Babeau and Tyler White.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 84 Salem Street, Fitchburg.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held 2-5 PM Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for
additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019