1961 - 2020
Leominster - Robert E. Eagle, 59, of Leominster, died May 20, 2020, in Life Care Center of Leominster, after an illness. He was born February 26, 1961 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, son of the late Zoel and Helena (Richard) Eagle. Bob was a self employed computer consultant. He was a graduate of Leominster High School and received an Associates Degree. He was an outstanding Leominster Youth Hockey Player for many years and also a Leominster High School Outstanding Hockey Player who was inducted into the Leominster High Hall of Fame with the team that won the North Central Mass Championship and also played at the Boston Garden for the State Championship.
He is survived by a daughter: Taryn Lanzen and her husband Nathan of Elkhart, Indiana, one brother; Gillis Eagle of Leominster, one sister; Diane Perla of Leominster, three nephews and one niece, along with granddaughters, Alyssa, Leah and Kiley.
Funeral Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, is directing arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 23, 2020.