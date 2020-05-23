Robert E. Eagle
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1961 - 2020

Leominster - Robert E. Eagle, 59, of Leominster, died May 20, 2020, in Life Care Center of Leominster, after an illness. He was born February 26, 1961 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, son of the late Zoel and Helena (Richard) Eagle. Bob was a self employed computer consultant. He was a graduate of Leominster High School and received an Associates Degree. He was an outstanding Leominster Youth Hockey Player for many years and also a Leominster High School Outstanding Hockey Player who was inducted into the Leominster High Hall of Fame with the team that won the North Central Mass Championship and also played at the Boston Garden for the State Championship.

He is survived by a daughter: Taryn Lanzen and her husband Nathan of Elkhart, Indiana, one brother; Gillis Eagle of Leominster, one sister; Diane Perla of Leominster, three nephews and one niece, along with granddaughters, Alyssa, Leah and Kiley.

Funeral Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, is directing arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Robert E. Eagle


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved