Fitchburg: Sergeant Major Robert E."Bob" Laramie USMC (Retired) 89, of Fitchburg, MA passed away Thursday evening in UMass Memorial Healthcare Worcester, MA.

He was born October 21,1930 in Fitchburg, MA son of Henry and Alice (Hebert) Laramie and lived most of his life in Fitchburg.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving during the Korean War. He served two tours in Vietnam . He received many medals and honors, including the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm& Frame, Meritorious Unit Commendation and Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1981, having served for thirty years. After his service to his country Robert owned and operated a Rooter-Man Franchise over 10 years, retiring several years ago.

As a Marine veteran he was involved with the Toys for Tots Program ,and the Marine Corps League. He also enjoyed playing cribbage at the Eastwood Club with friends and loved spending his time with his granddaughter Nicole and great grandson Dorian.

He is survived by his children, his son Daniel Laramie of Rindge, NH, Lisa L. Cote of Fitchburg, MA and Nancy E. Laramie of Clearwater, Florida, his sister Lois Sheldon of Fitchburg, MA, a granddaughter Nicole Hagler and a great grandson Dorian Hagler, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of forty years, Louise C. (Cetrino) Laramie in 2000 , his siblings, Raymond, John, Paul, Fred, Thomas, Peter, David, Phyllis, Claire, and Mary.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 23,2020 with a Funeral Home service beginning @ 11a.m. . Interment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg with Military Honors. A calling hour will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 10 until 11a.m. all are welcome to attend. A face covering is required, and social distancing is in effect. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to: Toys for Tots. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



