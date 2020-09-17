LunenburgRobert Emmet Flynn, 84 passed away on Monday, September 14 at The Highlands in Fitchburg after a long illness.Mr. Flynn taught at Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire, and previously at Boston College and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.He was the husband of Frances (Kelly) Holmberg Flynn.Mr. Flynn was born on September 4, 1936 in Turner Falls, the son of Harold L. and Catherine B. (Tarbell) Flynn.He was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School, the valedictorian of the Class of 1954. He earned a bachelor's degree from Harvard University, a master's degree from Stanford University and a doctorate in history from Harvard University. Robert served his country in the US Navy from 1955 to 1957.Besides his wife Fran, he is survived by her son, Erick Holmberg and his close friend, David Anderson both of Boston, two sisters, Catherine E. Monahan and her husband, James of Acton, Eileen R. O'Brien and her husband, Edward of Lunenburg, two nephews and four nieces and by a great-grand niece.FlynnA memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. The Brandon Funeral Home, Fitchburg is assisting the family.