of Lunenburg; 78LUNENBURGRobert F. Caswell, Jr., 78, of Lunenburg, earned his wings after a brief and courageous battle with cancer, joining his family in heaven, on Sunday afternoon, May 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and friends.He was born in Fitchburg on November 8, 1941 a son of the late Robert and Lillian (Woodbury) Caswell and grew up in Lunenburg, graduating from Lunenburg High School in 1960.Following his graduation from high school Bob joined the Army Reserves and served from 1961 to 1967 attaining the rank of Sergeant.Bob owned and operated Caswell Antiques in Lunenburg for the past 60 years. Well known for his "bartering" skills, Bob travelled from Maine to Cape Cod buying and selling antiques.He also bought, rebuilt and sold tractors with his nephew Chris. Bob was an avid car enthusiast and after graduation, along with his best friends Hector and Emil Morin founded a hot rod club in Lunenburg. Bob had a passion for muscle cars and corvettes, especially his 1965 Corvette convertible which he owed for 55 years.He is predeceased by his brother, Richard Caswell who died in 2013 and a sister, Betty Ann Munyon who died in 2019.He leaves a nephew, Chris Munyon and his wife Pamela, and two nieces Bonnie Narcissi and Stephanie Tellier and her husband Matthew; his loving partner Sharon Goodwin; a cousin Russell Caswell and several grandnephews and grandnieces. Bob valued the love of his family and friends and returned their love ten times over. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.CaswellDue to social distancing restrictions a private graveside service with military honors will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Fitchburg.The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lunenburg Fire and Rescue, 655 Massachusetts Ave., Lunenburg, MA 01462.