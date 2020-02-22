|
of Leominster; 62
Robert F. Regan, age 62, of Leominster, died Tuesday February 18, 2020 in his home after a short illness. Born July 31, 1957 in Leominster, son of the late John K. Regan and Gertrude B. Regan (Leblanc) of Leominster.
He leaves his son Andrew Regan, Andrew's fiance Erica and grand-daughter Ella, all of Palmer, MA. Sisters Patricia VivoAmore and her husband Kenneth, Kathleen Clark and her husband Charles, and Colleen Regan all of Leominster. Sister Maureen Piermarini from Wallkill, NY. Brother David Regan and his wife Nancy of Tiverton, RI, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brother John M. Regan in 2002.
Bob graduated from St. Bernard's High School in 1976. He graduated with an Associate in Science in Law Enforcement from MWCC in 1980. He was an auxiliary police officer in Leominster. He worked as an EMT for 16 years, taught at Northeastern University for the EMT program, worked for the Hudson, MA Post Office for 12 years, and was a decorated dispatcher for the Hudson, MA Police Department until 2008.
He was an avid lover of American history and collector of historical items. He loved StarWars, Nascar, and supported Veterans and the US military.
A funeral service will be held Friday February 28, at 10am in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd, Fitchburg, MA. Burial to follow at St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held on Thursday February 27 from 6-8pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center, Inc 268 Central St. Gardner, MA.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2020