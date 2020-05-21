Robert G. Serafini

1948 - 2020



Bob grew up in Leominster in a loving family devoted to his success. After grammar school at Julie Country Day, he graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1966 and was awarded the All Crusader honor. He attended Harvard University, graduating magna cum laude in 1970; received



an M.A. from Harvard University Graduate School

of Design; and a J.D. from Boston University School of Law.



He met Becky Breuckel in law school. After marrying in Boston, they made their home in Chicago where Bob worked at John Nuveen Company. He and Becky had two sons Oliver and Gabriel who still reside in the Chicago area.



During the past 25 years Bob had been unable to escape his drug abuse and addiction. He ill used all those who loved him. We all, together with Bob, suffered the weight of despair, shame, deception, and estrangement such addiction inflicts.



Bob was predeceased by his parents, Rosario and Rita, is survived by his sister, Roberta, of Leominster, and his two sons. We will try to remember the good, but having lived with the ugly, it will be difficult. Drugs stole Bob's spirit; glioblastoma his mind and body; and covid-19 ensured his decision to die isolated from those who loved him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store