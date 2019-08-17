Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Robert George Dow
of Littleton, MA; 89

LITTLETON, MA - Robert George Dow, 89, of Littleton, MA, died Wednesday August 14, 2019 at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton, MA. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Beach) Dow for 56 years. He is survived by his two daughters, Marjoree Ewing and husband Melvin of Mobile, AL and Sheryl Bulger of Taylors, SC, formerly of Leominster, MA. He also leaves his grandchildren, John Moynihan Jr. of Mississippi, Robert Moynihan of Pensacola, FlA., Jeffrey Bulger of Leominster, MA and Alyssa Bulger of Lunenburg, MA.; his 7 great-grandchildren along with other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Melissa Bulger in 1986, his sisters, Kathleen and Doris, both of Gordon, AL.

Born in Concord, MA, son of the late George and Delima (Christian) Dow. He was raised in West Concord, MA and served in the US Navy immediately after the Korean conflict aboard the USS Leyte (CV-32). He was honorably discharged and settled in Littleton in 1958.

As a member of Local Union #4, he was a heavy equipment operator working for many companies through the years.

DOW - Visiting hours are Monday, August 19th from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave., (Rte. 111) Acton. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20th at the funeral home with a time to be announced. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, West Acton.

Donations in memory of Robert may be made to: , Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

For obituary, directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 17, 2019
