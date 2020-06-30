of Fitchburg, formerly of Leominster
FITCHBURG
Robert H. Blanchette, 63, of Fitchburg, formerly of Leominster, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at University of Massachusetts – Memorial Worcester.
Mr. Blanchette was born in Leominster, June 19, 1957 a son of Doris (St. Laurent) Miller and the late Leo Blanchette and was a 1975 graduate of Leominster High School. He had attended Our Lady of the Lake Church in Leominster.
Bob spent much of career as a technician in the Plastics Industry beginning at Topper Plastics in Leominster, later working for Rite Systems Plastics in West Chicago, IL and later ConStar Plastics in Atlanta, GA, returning to this area in 2009 when he retired.
He enjoyed cooking, golfing & fishing.
In addition to his mother of Fitchburg, he leaves his wife of 23 years, Roberta J. (Howson) Blanchette; his son, Leo Blanchette of Hawaii; his daughter, Dominique Blanchette of Michigan; his brother and sister in law, Alan and Debra Blanchette of Gainesville, GA; three sisters and their husbands, Debra and David Roberge of Hampton Falls, NH, Jennifer and Rob Greene, Tina and Tom McGrath all of Leominster; five grandchildren, Josiah Blanchette, Dominque Blanchette, Asa Blanchette, Bella Kapaun, Iyla Kapaun; his brother in law, Thomas Howson III and his wife Alisa Struthers of Townsend; several nieces and nephews, David Roberge, Katrina Peterson, Sarah Salley, Joseph Blanchette, Jonathan Gendron, Andrew Gendron, Hayden Greene, Connor Greene, Amanda Iosua, Jamie Howson, Jared Howson and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Blanchette
Funeral services and burial will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Robert H. Blanchette
FITCHBURG
Robert H. Blanchette, 63, of Fitchburg, formerly of Leominster, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at University of Massachusetts – Memorial Worcester.
Mr. Blanchette was born in Leominster, June 19, 1957 a son of Doris (St. Laurent) Miller and the late Leo Blanchette and was a 1975 graduate of Leominster High School. He had attended Our Lady of the Lake Church in Leominster.
Bob spent much of career as a technician in the Plastics Industry beginning at Topper Plastics in Leominster, later working for Rite Systems Plastics in West Chicago, IL and later ConStar Plastics in Atlanta, GA, returning to this area in 2009 when he retired.
He enjoyed cooking, golfing & fishing.
In addition to his mother of Fitchburg, he leaves his wife of 23 years, Roberta J. (Howson) Blanchette; his son, Leo Blanchette of Hawaii; his daughter, Dominique Blanchette of Michigan; his brother and sister in law, Alan and Debra Blanchette of Gainesville, GA; three sisters and their husbands, Debra and David Roberge of Hampton Falls, NH, Jennifer and Rob Greene, Tina and Tom McGrath all of Leominster; five grandchildren, Josiah Blanchette, Dominque Blanchette, Asa Blanchette, Bella Kapaun, Iyla Kapaun; his brother in law, Thomas Howson III and his wife Alisa Struthers of Townsend; several nieces and nephews, David Roberge, Katrina Peterson, Sarah Salley, Joseph Blanchette, Jonathan Gendron, Andrew Gendron, Hayden Greene, Connor Greene, Amanda Iosua, Jamie Howson, Jared Howson and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Blanchette
Funeral services and burial will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Robert H. Blanchette
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 30, 2020.