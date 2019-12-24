|
of Ashburnham, formerly of Fitchburg,
ASHBURNHAM
Robert H. Ouellette, 71, of Ashburnham, formerly of Fitchburg, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home. Bob was born in Fitchburg, May 26, 1948, the son of Rita F. (Bourque) Ouellette and the late Frank R. Ouellette and resided in Fitchburg before moving to Ashburnham twenty years ago.
During the Vietnam Era Bob served his country in the United States Air
Force. He was a 1966 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Fitchburg and then continued his education at University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he received his Bachelors Degree in Business.
For twenty three years, Bob worked as a correction officer at MCI Shirley retiring in 2013 at the rank of Lieutenant. Many years ago he worked at James River Paper Company in Fitchburg.
In addition to his mother of Leominster, Bob leaves his wife of twenty one years, Kathryn A. Ouellette; three daughters, Tanya Ouellette Dall and her husband, Scott, of Medford, Becky J. Ouellette, Stephanie L. Munoz and her husband, Rodrigo all of Fitchburg; a sister, Diane Barnaby and her husband, Jim, of Lunenburg; his mother in law, Abigail Letourneau of Leominster; six grandchildren, Keirstanne Coffman, Justin Dall, Gavin Ouellette, Lydia Gnoza, Giovanni Munoz, Carrigan Dall; a niece, Nicole DiMassa Mezzadri and a nephew, Darren DiMassa.
Bob was a member of St. Bernard's Church in Fitchburg and very much enjoyed the many Caribbean vacations spent with his wife and family.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 Am Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St.
Bernard's Church, 333 Mechanic Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be in St.
Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours are 4-7 PM Friday at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street. Fitchburg. Please for additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com <http://www.andersonfuneral.com/> .
Memorial contributions may be made to , 3 Speen
Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 24, 2019