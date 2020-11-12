Robert H. Rousseau, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep, in the Life Care Center of Leominster.
He was born in Fitchburg on September 27, 1929, a son of the late Edgar and Elise (Basque) Rousseau and grew up there graduating from St Bernard's High School.
He was an Army Veteran, serving as a Corporal in the Korean War. He received Korean Service Medal with 2 bronze service stars, the United Nations Service Medal and National Defence Service Medal.
Robert lived Fitchburg most of his life before moving to Gardner. Early in life he worked in the paper mill industry then became a delicatessen supervisor at Victory Supermarket and the Brothers Supermarket prior to his retirement.
He was member of the Knights of Columbus, and was president of the Gardner Golden Ages Club for several years. While residing at Heywood Wakefield in Gardner he enjoyed running bingo night there. He loved to travel and cherished his time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed.
He leaves a son, Robert H Rousseau Jr. of Gardner; two daughters, Diane Robichaud of Ashburnham and Suzanne Rivard and her longtime companion Kenneth Morand of Leominster; grandchildren, Robin Phillips, Jennifer Smith, Randy Rivard, Brian Robichaud, Melissa Infintino, Cristie Eddy, Garett Morand and Nicole Olson and several great-grandchildren whom he adored; a sister Pauline Joyal of Florida; a brother Joseph Rousseau of Fitchburg, several sister and brother in laws and many nieces and nephews.
His first wife Pauline Trainque died in 1966 and his second wife Juanita Thibodeau died 2007. He is also predeceased by a sister Edna Parmenter.
The family would like to thank Life Care Center of Leominster for the outstanding care and compassion showed towards their father.
A private graveside service with full military honors will be held in the Massachusetts Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. There are no calling hours.
A private graveside service with full military honors will be held in the Massachusetts Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. There are no calling hours.