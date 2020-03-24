|
|
of Leominster; 87
Leominster
Robert J. Allain, 87, of Leominster, died March 22, 2020 in HealthAlliance Clinton Hospital, Clinton, MA. He was born January 30, 1933, in Leominster, MA son of the late Calixte and Josephine (Collette) Allain. Mr. Allain received an Associate's Degree in Accounting from Bentley College. He owned and operated Henri J. LeBlanc Insurance Company for 20 years. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Specialist Third Class. Robert was a member of St. Cecilia's Parish and had served as a School Committee Member in the 1980's. He was a devout Catholic, devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He made an impact and touched many lives of people in all walks of life. He loved the ocean.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Jane (Mullen) Allain, of Leominster, one daughter; Jennifer Allain of Leominster, two sons; Brian Allain and his wife Marcie of Leominster, Matthew Allain and his wife Shannon of New Jersey, grandchildren; Matthew Cashel Allain, William Allain, Damian Allain, Alexander Allain and Maxwell Allain, one sister; Pauline Allain of Hampton, NH, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers; Clarence and Raymond and sisters; Corinne Allain, Barbara Spinelli, Hilda Hensley, Juliette Lemiere, Dorothy Allain and Helen Allain.
Funeral services will be held privately under the direction of Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster. A Celebration of Life will happen at a later date.
To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Robert J. Allain
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2020