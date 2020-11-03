Leominster- Robert J. "Erma" Armstrong, 74 passed away on Friday, October 30 after an illness.Mr. Armstrong was born on November 17, 1945 in Malden a son of the late Arthur and Frances (McCaffrey) Armstrong.Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra "Liz" (Renzi) Armstrong of Leominster, sisters, Robin Armstrong, Kathy Krongl, Polly Armstrong, sister in law, Elizabeth Renzi, and several nieces and nephews.He is predeceased by his brother, Arthur B. Armstrong, sister, Judith LaFountaine, brother in law, Peter LaFountaine, brother in law, Virgie Renzi.Robert was employed for many years at MART as a driver.Erma enjoyed playing bocce at the former Foggia Hall in Leominster. He was then active playing at the Leominster Italian American Club courts.ArmstrongThe Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements