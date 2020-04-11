|
former longtime resident of Fitchburg
FITCHBURG
Robert J. Cote, 79, former longtime resident of Fitchburg, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in the Keystone Center, Leominster. Bob was born December 22, 1940, in Fitchburg, a son of Albert and Leona (Landry) Cote.
Bob worked for the City of Fitchburg Department of Public Works for 23 years, retiring in 1992. He had been a member of United Commercial Travelers, Tri City Council # 823 and a member of the City Municipal Workers Union.
He leaves 2 sons: Carn F. Cote of Burlington, Iowa, and Dana R. Cote and his husband Lyell Cadet of Norwood, MA; 4 brothers: Paul and his wife Linda of CT., Richard and his wife Louise of Ashby, Eric and his wife Gayle of Fitchburg, and Kenneth and his wife Valerie of CT., and 1 sister Carolann Wiley and her husband Robert of TN. He is also survived by, one paternal Aunt, Theresa Cote of Fitchburg, one maternal aunt, Bella Welch of FL, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers donations in Bob's memory may be made to: ), 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or American Parkinsons Assoc. ([email protected]) 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, N.Y.10305.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Stephen R. Moorcroft, Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2020