LEOMINSTER
Robert John Hebert 59 of Leominster Ma; passed away on Monday August 3, 2020, after a long battle with brain cancer. He leaves behind his wife Carrie Butland of Leominster. Son Alex Hebert and his wife Katrina of Leominster, daughter Emily Hebert of Leominster and his grandchildren Allisyn and Kyle Hebert of Leominster. Bob also leaves behind several siblings Michael Hebert and wife Linda of Fitchburg, Deborah Keaveny and husband John of Leesburg FL, Sharon Brazawskis and husband Robert of Gardner, Thomas Hebert and wife Lynn of Winchendon, Mark Hebert and wife Linda of Dracut, James Hebert and wife Laura of Leominster, John Hebert and wife Tracey of Leominster and William Hebert and wife Amy of Leominster, and several nieces and nephews. Bob is pre-deceased by his son Adam Hebert of Leominster, father Francis Hebert of Leominster and mother Lorraine Bilodeau-Hebert-Hachey of Gardner.
Bob was born on June 24, 1961 in Leominster Massachusetts where he attended the Center for Technical Education graduating in 1979 specializing in Mold Making and CNC Program. After Graduating he worked at Allied Tool and Die with his father Francis before his father passed away in 1981. In 1982 he married his high school sweetheart Carrie and started his family. Bob then went to Nypro Mold in 1992 where he worked until his retirement in 2017.
Bob was a member of the Franco American Club of Leominster. He was an avid golfer and loved fishing out on the lake. Enjoyed spending time on the beach and his adventures with his brothers. Bob cherished his grandchildren's zest for life and always made time for family.
As this was not his first battle with brain cancer we ask the donations be made to The American Brain Tumor Association in lieu of flowers.
Calling hours for Bob will be held on Saturday, August 8th, from 11~ 2pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster MA. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
. View the online memorial for Robert J. Hebert